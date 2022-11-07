Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Rheinmetall introduces curbstone chargers for e-mobility in city centers and metropolitan areas
Honda unveils e:N2 Concept; direction of all-new EV models

IRS seeks feedback on clean hydrogen production tax credit

07 November 2022

The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have released three notices requesting public input on several tax credit provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). These include:

  • Credits for Clean Hydrogen Production (45V) and Clean Fuel Production (45Z) (Notice 2022-58)

  • Credit for Carbon Oxide Sequestration(45Q) (Notice 2022-57)

  • Credit for Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicles and Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit (45W and 30C) (Notice 2022-56)

These notices provide an opportunity for the public to give feedback on how to implement these tax incentives, which have the potential to accelerate the deployment of clean energy in the United States.

Written comments should be submitted by Saturday, 3 December 2022. Consideration will be given, however, to any written comment submitted after 3 December 2022, if such consideration will not delay the issuance of guidance.

Posted on 07 November 2022 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)