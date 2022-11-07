IRS seeks feedback on clean hydrogen production tax credit

The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have released three notices requesting public input on several tax credit provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). These include:

Credits for Clean Hydrogen Production (45V) and Clean Fuel Production (45Z) (Notice 2022-58)

Credit for Carbon Oxide Sequestration(45Q) (Notice 2022-57)

Credit for Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicles and Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit (45W and 30C) (Notice 2022-56)

These notices provide an opportunity for the public to give feedback on how to implement these tax incentives, which have the potential to accelerate the deployment of clean energy in the United States.

Written comments should be submitted by Saturday, 3 December 2022. Consideration will be given, however, to any written comment submitted after 3 December 2022, if such consideration will not delay the issuance of guidance.