TECO 2030, Shell and partners to receive €5M in Horizon Europe support for 2.4 MW fuel cell system for tanker retrofit

TECO 2030 and its partners will receive €5 million in funding from HORIZON EUROPE for the the hydrogen-powered tanker concept, HyEkoTank. The consortium expects to finalize the grant agreement process by the end of this year, and plans project startup by 1 February 2023.

In addition to TECO 2030, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited and Shell International Exploration and Production BV, the HyEkoTank project involves partners Ektank AB, Blom Maritime AS, TECO Solutions AS, Umoe Advanced Composites AS (UAC), FKAB Marine Design, Neste Oyj, and UiT - The Arctic University of Norway.

The HyEkoTank project will retrofit a 18,600 DWT product tanker with a 2.4 MW fuel cell system by TECO 2030 and 4000 kg compressed hydrogen storage for demonstration in 2024.





Concept illustration HyEkoTank. Retrofit installation of fuel cells with compressed hydrogen storage on existing Ektank vessel. The solution can eliminate emissions in port and reduce up to 100% of GHG emissions on voyages.

The HyEkoTank hydrogen powered tanker will demonstrate zero emission at berth and 60% reduction of GHG emissions during voyage.

As part of the European Green Deal, the EU has committed to reducing GHG emissions by 55% by 2030, and a binding target of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Under the ‘Fit for 55 package’ the EU is currently developing its climate, energy and transport-related legislation to align current laws with the 2030 and 2050 ambitions.