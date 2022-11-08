New Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 celebrates world premiere

With the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Porsche heads into a new era of Formula E. The electric racing car, which underwent an evolution in the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach, celebrated its world premiere in the Porsche Experience Center in Franciacorta, Italy. It will be fielded by the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from the 2023 season.





The Mexico City E-Prix on 14 January 2023 will be the first race for the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3.

The new Gen3 cars such as the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 are the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric racing cars ever built. The overall concept of the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 and the other vehicles of the new Formula E generation constitute a major evolutionary step. The vehicles have shed weight and feature a shorter wheelbase and narrower track. While the battery has shrunk in size, it is more powerful. The proportion of recuperative energy has grown. The aerodynamics and design have also undergone modifications. All in all, the new vehicles are more agile, which also improves performance on the racetrack.





The intention behind the new Gen3 cars is to set new benchmarks in motorsport in terms of performance, efficiency and sustainability—the goal stated by the world automobile association FIA and Formula E. For its fourth season in Formula E, Porsche has developed the new Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, which, like other Gen3 cars, distinguishes itself from previous vehicles in many areas. The main differences: