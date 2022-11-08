Lordstown Motors, Foxconn broaden partnership; $170M investment; first joint EV program

Lordstown Motors (LMC), an original equipment manufacturer of electric vehicles focused on the commercial fleet market, and Foxconn Ventures Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of global technology company Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) reached an agreement pursuant to which Foxconn agreed to make additional equity investments in LMC of a combined $170 million.

Upon completion of the Investment Transactions, Foxconn is expected to hold all of LMC’s outstanding Preferred Stock and 18.3% of its Common Stock on a pro-forma basis, and will have the right to designate two members of LMC’s Board of Directors.

Lordstown Motors will use the proceeds from the sale of the Common Stock for general corporate purposes and the proceeds from the sale of the Preferred Stock to fund development and design activities for a new electric vehicle program in collaboration with Foxconn. The $100-million direct Preferred Stock investment replaces the joint venture funding previously announced by Foxconn and LMC.

LMC and Foxconn have agreed to terminate the existing joint venture arrangement between Lordstown EV Corporation and Foxconn EV Technology, Inc. The EV Program and future vehicle development are expected to take place within LMC.