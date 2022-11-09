Volkswagen ID. Buzz being introduced with new intelligent assistance systems

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van is being introduced with new intelligent assistance systems that can make driving even more convenient and also increase safety. The vehicle can use swarm data (Travel Assist with swarm data) and learn recurring parking maneuvers (Park Assist Plus with memory function).





These systems can also be optionally ordered for all other newly produced ID. models from the ID.3 and ID.4 up to the ID.5.

Travel Assist with swarm data. The optional Travel Assist can keep the vehicle in lane, maintain a distance from the vehicle in front and also ensure that the vehicle keeps to a maximum speed set by the driver. Among other things, it uses the adaptive lane guidance system for this. This system actively keeps the vehicle in the middle of its lane.

Travel Assist adapts itself to the driver’s driving style and can also keep the vehicle further left or right in the lane instead of exactly in the center. Travel Assist also comes with predictive cruise control and a cornering assist function. Here, the vehicle speed can be adapted to valid speed limits and the course of the road (bends, roundabouts, etc.).

If anonymized swarm data is available from other Volkswagen models, Travel Assist with swarm data can use just one identified road lane marking to keep the vehicle in lane. In this case, the assistance system is also available on country roads without a central lane marking, for example. The availability of Travel Assist is increased even further by swarm data, improving comfort and the level of assistance for the customer.





With the use of swarm data, Volkswagen is taking the next step towards highly automated driving. The anonymized swarm data is generated by several hundred thousand Volkswagen Group vehicles. For this, the vehicle fleet also collects map material with specific features from the area surrounding the vehicle—such as marker lines and road signs—and automatically transmits this information to the cloud.

From there, individually adapted data is sent to the participating Volkswagen models that are currently driving along the relevant road sections. The database is growing all the time thanks to the large number of participating vehicles.





When driving on motorways at speeds above 90 km/h, Travel Assist with swarm data can actively support lane changes if this is desired by the driver. When activated, the lane change process can be started and executed by tapping the turn signal. For the operation to be completed, the sensors must not have detected any objects around the vehicle and the capacitive steering wheel must be able to detect the driver’s hands. The ID. Buzz then automatically steers itself into the desired lane. The driver is able to intervene at any time and take over the maneuver.

Park Assist Plus with memory function. The second optional assistance system in the ID. Buzz is Park Assist Plus with memory function. This innovative driver assistance system can be used to teach the vehicle up to five individual parking maneuvers. The memory function remembers parking procedures at speeds below 40 km/h and covering distances of up to 50 meters. This allows the vehicle to be parked in a carport or garage, for example. The driver only has to park the vehicle once and save the parking procedure. The ID. Buzz can then repeat the learned parking maneuver on its own. All the driver has to do then is monitor the situation.





After activation in the Parking menu, Park Assist Plus can also search for a parking space and carry out the parking maneuver. When driving past parking spaces, the intelligent assistance system detects suitable parallel parking spaces at speeds of up to 40 km/h and parking bays at up to 20 km/h. The driver then only needs to stop at the selected parking space, press the brake and activate and monitor the parking procedure. The assistance system parks the ID. Buzz with the aid of the sensors that monitor the surroundings—it steers, accelerates, brakes and changes gear. It can also continue parking maneuvers that have been started by the driver and complete them if possible. The system also provides support when driving out of parallel parking spaces again.

The ID. Buzz also features other driver assistance systems that can help to increase driving safety. The following assistance systems are on board as standard: swerve support, oncoming vehicle braking when turning, Driver Alert System, Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring, lane keeping system Lane Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and the Car2X traffic hazard alert function, where vehicles inform each other of critical situations.

Other assist systems are also optionally available. These are Adaptive Cruise Control ACC stop & go, anti-theft alarm system with interior monitoring, Keyless Advanced locking and starting system, Park Assist Plus, Area View and the lane change system Side Assist.