Honda unveils EM1 e: electric two-wheeler for Europe

At EICMA in Milan, Honda unveiled its full European motorcycle range for the upcoming season. Among the highlights was the unveiling of Honda’s first European EV two-wheeler, the EM1 e:.





Due for release in summer 2023, the EM1 e: is the first Honda EV two-wheeler for customers in Europe, and the first model to be unveiled following Honda’s announcement of its plans to introduce 10 or more electric motorcycle models globally by 2025. It is a significant first step towards meeting Honda’s stated aim of carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle line-up during the 2040s.

The ‘EM’ stands for Electric Moped, and the model is aimed at a young demographic looking for easy, fun urban transport. It is compact, flat-floored, with a smoothed styling that marks out its difference and unique identity within the Honda range.

The EM1 e: is powered by the Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. A single charge will offer a riding range of more than 40km, and the Mobile Power Pack (MPP) is designed to withstand different temperatures, humidity levels, impacts and vibrations. As its name suggest, the MPP is a swappable battery that can be easily removed from the EM1 e: for charging in the comfort of home.