Infinitum secures $30M; air-core motor

Infinitum, creator of the air-core motor (earlier post), secured $30 million in additional growth capital from Riverstone Holdings Latin America, Alliance Resource Partners, Caterpillar Venture Capital and Cottonwood Technology Fund. The funds will be used to expedite commercial and industrial motor production by expanding and fully automating assembly at the company’s 65,000 square foot facility in Mexico to meet a significant increase in demand.

The company also announced it has rebranded as Infinitum to support its mission of going beyond the limits of conventional motors to serve future generations. While the lifetime of traditional motors is typically 10-20 years, Infinitum goes beyond, delivering motors with class-leading efficiency and life expectancy. Infinitum motors are modular by design, making them easier to service, and allowing the housing, rotors, and stators to be reused multiple times.

Electric motors consume more than half of the world’s electricity, with the general industry segment consuming 38%. Infinitum Electric’s patented air-core motor design replaces heavy iron used in traditional motors with a lightweight, printed circuit board to generate the same power in half the size and weight, at a fraction of the noise and carbon footprint created by conventional motors.

Infinitum’s motor is 50% smaller and lighter, uses 66% less copper and no iron, and consumes 10% less energy. Infinitum motor components can be reused, allowing them to stay in service for decades.

As part of its rebranding, Infinitum’s IEs Series motor for general purpose, commercial and industrial applications will be renamed to the Aircore EC. The IEm Series motor for mobility applications will be renamed to Aircore Mobility and the IEalt product line of alternators in development will become Aircore Power Gen.