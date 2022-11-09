Renault Group and Google partner on digital architecture for software-defined vehicles

Renault Group and Google announced an expanded partnership aimed at designing and delivering the digital architecture for the “Software Defined Vehicle” (SDV) and accelerating the group's digitalization. The two partners will develop a set of onboard and offboard software components that are dedicated to the SDV and will grow synergies and use cases related to the group’s “Move to Cloud” strategy.

Renault Group and Google are expanding their partnership on cloud computing, initiated in 2018, into a collaboration to develop platforms and services for the future of SDVs. The collaboration includes in-vehicle software to enable the “Software Defined Vehicle” Platform and cloud software to enable a Digital Twin.





The Digital Twin will feature the most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, for an easier and continuous integration of new services into the vehicle and the creation of new onboard (In-Car Services) and offboard applications. The group will eventually transform its entire operational model to the cloud for more agility, better performance, and higher profitability.

This collaboration will enable Renault Group to reduce costs, improve efficiency, flexibility, and speed of vehicle developments, and increase value for end-users thanks to continuous software innovation.

Renault Group will expand its use of Google Cloud technology for the SDV to better manage data capture and analytics, securely and confidentially, as well as software development for the vehicle. This supports first use cases in development, such as:

Predictive maintenance and better detection and rectification of failures in near real time if necessary.

A personalized experience onboard the vehicle (In-Car services) to adapt to driving behaviors, often-used destinations such as EV Charging Stations, etc.

Insurance models based on actual usage and driving behaviors.

Combined with the “Software Defined Vehicle” Platform and its Car Data Platform, Renault Group plans to monitor and analyze car usage for a better understanding of customers’ needs and behaviors and for better and highly personalized services according to their expectations, in compliance with the security and privacy norms that apply.

With one billion pieces of data captured every day across all manufacturing sites, connected production lines, supply chain data hosted and analyzed in the cloud, Renault Group has recognized the benefits of agility and performance after more than four years of partnership on cloud computing. The Group now appoints Google as its preferred cloud partner and intends to leverage its innovation in machine learning and AI, its constant investments in its open and always more sustainable infrastructure, and its secure cloud approach.