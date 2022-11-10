AMP using Wolfspeed E-Series SiC MOSFETs in Energy Management Units

AMP, a global provider of connected battery management and charging technologies for electric mobility, announced the integration of Wolfspeed’s E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFETs into AMP’s e-mobility Energy Management Unit (EMU). Using Wolfspeed’s innovative Silicon Carbide technology allows AMP to optimize battery performance, charging, and costs.





AMP’s EMU is a combination of a DC-DC, On-Board Charger (OBC), and Power Distribution, with fast charge capabilities (500A).

Wolfspeed’s E-Series MOSFETs are optimized for use in automotive applications, such as traction inverters, electric vehicle (EV) onboard battery charging, and high voltage DC-DC converters.





At AMP, we understand the power that Silicon Carbide brings to vehicle electrification. We are proud to collaborate with another US-based company on technologies that make a greener and smarter tomorrow. The use of Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide in AMP’s Energy Management Unit (EMU) unlocks higher power density and efficiency, better platform scalability, and precise charging control. All are acutely observed by consumers through improvements in cabin space, charging time, and lower cost. —Jiaqi Liang, VP of hardware engineering at AMP

AMP’s market-ready energy management solution integrates ultra-fast DC charging, DC-DC, and bi-directional on-board AC charging into a single platform, providing optimal charging experience, monitoring, care, and performance of batteries.