Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Renault Group and Google partner on digital architecture for software-defined vehicles
New York City Transit to pilot Mobility House intelligent charge management

AMP using Wolfspeed E-Series SiC MOSFETs in Energy Management Units

10 November 2022

AMP, a global provider of connected battery management and charging technologies for electric mobility, announced the integration of Wolfspeed’s E-Series Silicon Carbide MOSFETs into AMP’s e-mobility Energy Management Unit (EMU). Using Wolfspeed’s innovative Silicon Carbide technology allows AMP to optimize battery performance, charging, and costs.

EMU-Features

AMP’s EMU is a combination of a DC-DC, On-Board Charger (OBC), and Power Distribution, with fast charge capabilities (500A).

Wolfspeed’s E-Series MOSFETs are optimized for use in automotive applications, such as traction inverters, electric vehicle (EV) onboard battery charging, and high voltage DC-DC converters.

Wolfspeed_power_e-series_sic_mosfets_web

At AMP, we understand the power that Silicon Carbide brings to vehicle electrification. We are proud to collaborate with another US-based company on technologies that make a greener and smarter tomorrow. The use of Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide in AMP’s Energy Management Unit (EMU) unlocks higher power density and efficiency, better platform scalability, and precise charging control. All are acutely observed by consumers through improvements in cabin space, charging time, and lower cost.

—Jiaqi Liang, VP of hardware engineering at AMP

AMP’s market-ready energy management solution integrates ultra-fast DC charging, DC-DC, and bi-directional on-board AC charging into a single platform, providing optimal charging experience, monitoring, care, and performance of batteries.

Posted on 10 November 2022 in Electric (Battery), Power Electronics | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)