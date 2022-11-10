Kia 2023 EV6 to start at $48,500

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 November 2022

Kia America announced pricing for the 2023 Kia EV6. Entering its second model year, the EV6 CUV starts at an MSRP $48,500 (excludes $1,295 destination fee). With strong sales and continued customer demand, the Wind RWD becomes the base EV6 for the 2023 model year, replacing the Light RWD (2022 MSRP $41,400).

19661_2023_EV6

The 2023 pricing reflects a $1,000 MSRP increase over the 2022 EV6 Wind.

EV6 RWD models features a 77.4 kWh battery pack with a 168 kW rear motor; dual-motor e-WD models features the 77.4 kWh battery pack with a 74 kW front motor and a 165 kW rear motor.

The 2023 EV6 GT is equipped with dual motor e-AWD (160 kW front, 270 kW rear) that produces 576 hp and 545 ft-lb (739 N·m) of torque; 0-60 mph takes 3.4 seconds.

The new GT builds upon the standard EV6 GT-Line by adding an electronically controlled suspension, electronic limited-slip rear differential, and high-performance brakes paired with larger 21-inch wheels and Goodyear Eagle F1 tires. On the inside, the GT is appointed with a bespoke set of lightweight sports seats as well as unique trimmings.

To enhance the rest of the EV6 line-up, the available Technology Package on Wind AWD (featuring Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, “Parking Collision-Avoidance Assistance–Reverse, and a Remote Start Parking Assist has been extended as an option for the Wind RWD.

All buyers of a new EV6 will receive 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging through the Electrify America network of public charging stations, enabling them to get ultra-fast charging on EA’s network of 350kW chargers, which can recharge the EV6 from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.

MSRP Pricing (does not include $1,295 destination)

Trim Power / Drive EPA-Est Range MSRP
Wind 225 hp / RWD 310 miles $48,500
Wind 320 hp / e-AWD 282 miles $52,400
GT-Line 225 hp / RWD 310 miles $52,700
GT-Line 320 hp / e-AWD 252 miles $57,400
GT 576 hp / e-AWD 206 miles $61,400

Posted on 10 November 2022 in Electric (Battery)

