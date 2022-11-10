Kia 2023 EV6 to start at $48,500

Kia America announced pricing for the 2023 Kia EV6. Entering its second model year, the EV6 CUV starts at an MSRP $48,500 (excludes $1,295 destination fee). With strong sales and continued customer demand, the Wind RWD becomes the base EV6 for the 2023 model year, replacing the Light RWD (2022 MSRP $41,400).





The 2023 pricing reflects a $1,000 MSRP increase over the 2022 EV6 Wind.

EV6 RWD models features a 77.4 kWh battery pack with a 168 kW rear motor; dual-motor e-WD models features the 77.4 kWh battery pack with a 74 kW front motor and a 165 kW rear motor.

The 2023 EV6 GT is equipped with dual motor e-AWD (160 kW front, 270 kW rear) that produces 576 hp and 545 ft-lb (739 N·m) of torque; 0-60 mph takes 3.4 seconds.

The new GT builds upon the standard EV6 GT-Line by adding an electronically controlled suspension, electronic limited-slip rear differential, and high-performance brakes paired with larger 21-inch wheels and Goodyear Eagle F1 tires. On the inside, the GT is appointed with a bespoke set of lightweight sports seats as well as unique trimmings.

To enhance the rest of the EV6 line-up, the available Technology Package on Wind AWD (featuring Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, “Parking Collision-Avoidance Assistance–Reverse, and a Remote Start Parking Assist has been extended as an option for the Wind RWD.

All buyers of a new EV6 will receive 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging through the Electrify America network of public charging stations, enabling them to get ultra-fast charging on EA’s network of 350kW chargers, which can recharge the EV6 from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.

MSRP Pricing (does not include $1,295 destination)