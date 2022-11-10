Volvo Cars unveils flagship electric SUV EX90

In Stockholm, Volvo Cars unveiled its new fully electric flagship SUV, the 7-seat EX90. Starting with the Volvo EX90, Volvo Cars will reveal one new fully electric car each year. By 2030, the company aims to sell only fully electric cars.

The Volvo EX90 will be built in the US starting next year and later also in China. By then, the company aims for those two production facilities to be climate-neutral.





The initially available twin-motor all-wheel drive version is powered by a 111 kWh battery and two permanent magnet electric motors together delivering—in its performance version—380 kW (517 hp) and 910 N·m of torque. In combination with the brand new chassis, this creates a great and smooth driving experience.

The Volvo EX90 contains approximately 15% recycled steel, 25% recycled aluminum as well as 48 kg of recycled plastics and bio-based materials, which corresponds to around 15% of the total plastic used in the car—the highest level of any Volvo car to date.

Delivering up to 600km (372 miles) of tailpipe emission-free driving range on a single charge, according to the WLTP test cycle, the EX90 charges from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.





The Volvo EX90 is Volvo’s first car with all the necessary hardware to enable bi-directional charging. It’s a technology whereby you can use your car battery as an extra energy supply, for example to power your home, other electric devices or another electric Volvo car. The company plans to make bi-directional charging available in the future, starting with selected markets.

A core system—powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AI platforms Xavier and Orin, Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies and in-house developed software by Volvo engineers—runs most of the core functions inside the car, from safety and infotainment to battery management. The end result is a more responsive and enjoyable experience inside the car.

By combining the state-of-the-art computing power from Snapdragon’ Cockpit Platforms with the visualisation capabilities of Unreal Engine, the 3D tool developed by Epic Games and used to power some of the world’s largest games, to give you lightning-fast computing power and high-quality graphics on the in-car screens and head-up display.





A 14.5-inch center screen is the gateway to one the infotainment systems on offer, with Google built in. Google apps and services including hands-free help from Google Assistant, Google Maps navigation and more of your favourite apps on Google Play all come built in. The Volvo EX90 will also be compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay.

The Volvo EX90 will also come with phone key technology as standard. A smartphone serves as the car key and automatically unlocks the car and starts a personal welcoming sequence as you approach. A personal profile will also be loaded automatically upon entering the car.