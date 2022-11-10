New York City Transit to pilot Mobility House intelligent charge management

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
AMP using Wolfspeed E-Series SiC MOSFETs in Energy Management Units
10 November 2022

The Mobility House has been selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to deploy its smart charging and energy management solution ChargePilot for New York City Transit (NYCT), the largest public bus fleet operator in the US.

During the year-long pilot program, The Mobility House will manage charging for 27 charge ports across two bus depots in Staten Island and Queens. Coordinating local utility rate structures with bus schedules and travel routes, ChargePilot will optimize charging to maximize vehicle uptime, reduce electricity costs and streamline the transition to electric vehicles.

The Mobility House’s proof-of-concept modeling with the Transit Tech Lab demonstrated that ChargePilot can reduce operating expenses by more than $35,000 per month in operating expenses at one of the two depots alone.

The partnership with NYCT is a continuation of The Mobility House’s participation in the Transit Tech Lab program—a public-private initiative between the Partnership for New York City and four New York metro area transit agencies—and follows The Mobility House’s successful proof-of-concept study on how NYCT could maximize electric bus availability and save operating costs.

The simulation study demonstrated that 64% of scheduled trips on local routes from the Charleston depot could be operated with the selected electric bus model, and when using ChargePilot the charging infrastructure planned for 12 electric buses at the Charleston depot can operate 96% of the viable trips while generating operational savings, compared to unmanaged charging.

