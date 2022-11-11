2023 Honda Accord features fourth-generation two-motor hybrid system; hybrids to account for 50% of sales

The 11th-generation 2023 Honda Accord will feature an available fourth-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system that’s more responsive for a sporty, exhilarating driving experience. Accord hybrid models are positioned at the top of the 11th generation Accord lineup and will represent about 50% of sales.





Accord will be available in six trim levels, starting with the turbocharged LX and EX and topped by the hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. With up to 247 lb-ft (335 N·m) of torque from Honda’s new 4th-generation two-motor hybrid system, the 2023 Accord hybrids are the most powerful ever.

Suspension and steering updates make Accord more fun to drive, while simultaneously improving ride quality. A retuned four-wheel independent suspension provides a more engaging driving experience. New front suspension damper mount bearings and ball joints reduce friction to improve steering smoothness.

Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) feature the 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system with a pair of electric motors that are now mounted side-by-side and an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine that adds direct fuel injection. This new configuration allows for the use of a larger propulsion motor with increased torque output. Combined system output is 204 hp, while traction-motor peak torque is 247 lb-ft of torque (up 15 lb-ft).

The hybrid-electric system also is more responsive and significantly more refined at highway speeds. Linear Shift Control elevates the driving experience by mimicking the vehicle speed-linked rev feel associated with a conventional drivetrain shifting gears under acceleration. Changes to the hybrid control system also improve the management of engine and electric power in different conditions for a better driving experience.

Under the hood of the LX and EX, Accord’s 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC variable valve lift technology has been updated with additional refinement and improved emissions performance. Enhancements include an upgraded direct-injection system and new cold-active catalyst, plus a high-rigidity crankshaft and oil pan to reduce engine noise.

The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) for the 1.5-liter turbo has been updated to reduce noise. Significant drivability and performance improvements were also made and include Step-Shift programming that simulates gear changes at full throttle.

Drivers can seamlessly switch between four selectable drive modes to optimize the Accord’s driving experience for various conditions. Econ, Normal, and Sport (hybrid only) modes feature pre-set performance settings for powertrain response, steering assist level, gauge cluster layout and adaptive cruise-control settings. Hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) also feature a new Individual mode that enables customization of the driving experience.

Standard class-leading safety features include a new Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technology, next-gen front airbags, as well as new front knee airbags and rear side-impact airbags.

Smart Technology. Intuitive technology has been smartly integrated into Accord with a focus on the driver, including a standard 10.2-inch digital instrument panel with unique display functions depending on powertrain. A digital power flow meter replaces the tachometer in the hybrid-electric powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. The multi-information display features user-selectable functions such as Honda Sensing settings, vehicle information and more.

Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) come standard with Honda’s largest ever touchscreen, a 12.3-inch unit with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a simplified navigation structure with fewer menus. A 1-inch finger rest at the bottom of the touchscreen makes it easier to use by providing a stable surface to rest your hand, and Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging is available (Touring).

The top-line Touring features Honda’s first integration of Google built-in. This includes apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play for a helpful, personalized and connected driving experience. Control select vehicle functions by voice with Google Assistant, get directions and live traffic updates with Google Maps, and download music, podcasts, audiobooks and more with Google Play.

Accord Touring also comes with a standard 6-inch head-up display and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system. Featuring Bose Centerpoint technology and Bose SurroundStage digital signal processing, the new system was custom-engineered precisely for the Accord’s new interior so drivers and passengers – regardless of their seating position – are placed in the middle of the music, with a clear and spacious listening experience

A new 7-inch touchscreen audio system is standard on LX and EX with physical knobs for volume and tuning, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto usage and a simplified menu structure. Two illuminated 3.0A USB-C ports are standard on LX, EX, and Sport models. On EX-L and Touring rear seat passengers get two illuminated 3.0A USB-C charging ports as well.

All Accords can now receive quick and easy Over the Air (OTA) software updates to nearly all vehicle computer modules, enhancing functionality and capability. OTA wireless updates improve the ownership experience.

2023 Accord Key Specifications and Features