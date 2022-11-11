Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
CNL and General Fusion to partner to advance commercial fusion energy
2023 Honda Accord features fourth-generation two-motor hybrid system; hybrids to account for 50% of sales

Electrify America to invest $3M in California to drive zero emission vehicle awareness and education in low-income and disadvantaged communities

11 November 2022

Electrify America announced a nearly $3-million additional investment to support four community-based organization awardees promoting Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) education and awareness in low-income and disadvantaged communities throughout California. This effort is part of the company’s broader commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, and supports the existing plan to invest $200 million in California ZEV infrastructure and education programs in the state through mid-2024.

Investment recipients include Breathe SoCal, Ecology Action, Plug In America, and Valley Clean Air Now.

The announcement builds on four years of previous multimillion-dollar funding investments with community-based organizations (CBOs) and non-profit organizations (NGOs) throughout the state in low income and disadvantaged communities, aimed to support a more equitable transition to electric vehicles and zero tailpipe-emission driving. This year’s investment will build off of previous year’s engagement efforts to support digital and in-person education, electric vehicle (EV) ride and drive programs, events, potential EV incentives and financing workshops, and grassroots community engagement.

Additionally, this year the community-based organizations will also focus on home charging education as well as awareness and engagement around Electrify America’s $25-million Green City investment to bring charging infrastructure to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and help to start to electrify the tens of thousands of drayage trucks that enter the Port Complex every single day.

Through 2021, Electrify America has invested a total of $400 million in California, with $197.3 million of that in low-income, disadvantaged and underserved California communities by providing education, access, charging infrastructure and services to promote ZEV driving, including $18 million in education and marketing.

More than 100 non-profit, private and public entities from across California were invited to submit proposals to support brand-neutral ZEV education and awareness in disadvantaged and low-income communities.

Posted on 11 November 2022 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

How are low income people supposed to afford ZEVs?

Posted by: mahonj | 11 November 2022 at 01:18 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)