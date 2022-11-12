Tesla opens EV charging connector design to network operators and OEMs

Tesla is opening its EV charging connector design to charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers. The Tesla charging connector has been proven over a decade of use and 20 billion EV charging miles. It has no moving parts, is half the size, and twice as powerful as Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors. It offers AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging.





In pursuit of our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, today we are opening our EV connector design to the world. We invite charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to put the Tesla charging connector and charge port, now called the North American Charging Standard (NACS), on their equipment and vehicles. NACS is the most common charging standard in North America: NACS vehicles outnumber CCS two-to-one, and Tesla’s Supercharging network has 60% more NACS posts than all the CCS-equipped networks combined. —Tesla

Network operators already are planning to incorporate NACS at their chargers, Tesla said. In September, Tesla added the $250 CCS Combo 1 Adapter to its online shop.