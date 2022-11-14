CATL to supply EV batteries to Daihatsu

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 November 2022

China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Daihatsu Motor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota, announced an MOU of Strategic Cooperation on battery supply and battery technologies to promote e-mobility in Japan.

Under the agreement, CATL intends to provide stable supply of EV batteries to the electric vehicles of Daihatsu, an expert in compact passenger cars and one of the oldest car manufacturers in Japan.

CATL and Daihatsu intend to promote the application of advanced battery technologies including CTP (cell-to-pack) and BMS.

With CATL’s advanced batteries, Daihatsu will be able to ramp up production and performance of high-quality and affordable electric vehicles not only in Japan but also emerging markets.

The partnership marks another important step for CATL’s global footprint as it will enable it to explore diverse forms of cooperation in regional markets including Japan and Southeast Asia.

Posted on 14 November 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Japan, Market Background

