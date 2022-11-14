Fusion Fuel and Ballard Power commission H2Évora, Portugal’s first solar-to-green hydrogen facility

Fusion Fuel (earlier post) completed the interconnection of its H2Évora plant to the Portuguese electric grid and has successfully commissioned the facility. The demonstration project, comprising 15 HEVO-Solar units and associated balance-of-plant equipment, will produce 15 tons of green hydrogen per year and avoid the emission of 135 tons of CO 2 annually.





HEVO is Fusion Fuel’s proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, designed to be small, lightweight, and mass-producible. HEVOs are affixed to the back of high-efficiency concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) panels to make a HEVO-Solar generator.

The facility includes a 200-kilowatt FCwave fuel cell module supplied by Ballard Power Systems, which is used to convert its green hydrogen into electricity, enabling Fusion Fuel to sell power into the electric grid during periods of peak demand. The integration of Fusion Fuel’s solar-to-hydrogen HEVO solution and Ballard’s fuel cell technology is a proof of concept for the use of hydrogen as a flexible energy storage vector and off-grid power supply.

We are thrilled to finally be able to commission our H2Évora project, Portugal’s first fully integrated solar-to-green hydrogen plant. While this modest facility has effectively been superseded by some of the larger-scale projects we have under development, its value cannot be understated. We can now look forward to H2Évora providing emissions-free power to the grid for many years to come, a demonstration of the flexibility of green hydrogen and our HEVO-Solar solution, particularly considering the protracted energy crisis roiling European markets. The facility will also serve as an important proving ground for our R&D team as we continue to roll out future iterations of our technology. —Frederico Figueira de Chaves, Co-Head and Chief Financial Officer at Fusion Fuel

Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.