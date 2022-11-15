Archer Aviation selects site in Georgia for eVTOL manufacturing facility

11/14/2022 The selection of the site for its manufacturing facility represents a key next step as Archer works towards its goal of being first in the industry to bring up a high-capacity production facility. Archer plans to initially build out a 350,000 square-foot facility, capable of producing up to 650 aircraft per year. Construction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, with initial production expected to begin later that year. The facility will be capable of being expanded by an additional 550,000 square feet, which is estimated to support production of up to 2,300 aircraft per year. Archer intends to invest $118M over the next 10 years and will receive an incentive package totaling 33% of its capital investment commitment, which includes land conveyance, tax incentives and Georgia REBA grant. Archer has entered into an LOI with Synovus Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Georgia, with the intent of obtaining financing to support the project. SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Archer Aviation plans to locate its eVTOL manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport. Archer plans to initially build out a 350,000 square-foot facility on a 96-acre site capable of producing up to 650 aircraft per year.

The planned eVTOL aircraft manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs over the long term. Construction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024 with initial production expected to begin in the second half of 2024. The facility will be capable of being expanded by an additional 550,000 square feet, which is estimated to support production of up to 2,300 aircraft per year.

In selecting the location for its first manufacturing facility, Archer completed a comprehensive survey of potential sites across the United States. Key considerations included the availability of talent in the local labor market, utility availability, ability to conduct seamless flight test operations, construction costs, and logistics.

Archer will receive an incentive package, which includes land conveyance, tax incentives and Georgia REBA grant. As Archer looks to build its local community-focused relationships in Georgia, it anticipates that financing for the project will be provided by Synovus, the largest bank headquartered in the state.

Home to more than 800 aerospace companies, Georgia maintains a robust aerospace education pipeline, with a dozen high schools that offer training in the field, five technical colleges with aviation programs, and several universities offering degrees in aerospace engineering. A strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Center of Innovation for Aerospace, has been cultivating an ecosystem of opportunities for innovative companies such as Archer for more than 10 years.

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks.