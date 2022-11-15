CerebrumX to use Ford connected vehicle data to help transform auto insurance in N America with usage-based insurance as-a-service

CerebrumX Lab Inc. (CerebrumX), an AI-driven automotive data services & management platform, will incorporate Ford connected vehicle data to support data-driven usage-based insurance (UBI) as-a-Service model for Insurers. This model offers a quicker and more cost-effective implementation of UBI programs by using embedded telematics for eligible Ford and Lincoln connected vehicles.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) programs using embedded connected vehicle systems, with the consent of the customer, provide more accurate and reliable driving data, enabling insurers to reward safe driver behavior with opportunities for reduced personalized premiums.

For customers that opt-in, CerebrumX’s Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) collects and analyzes data directly from eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles to generate a driver and a vehicle score with no additional hardware or apps required. This score helps insurers better assess risk, and build more accurate, personalized policies for their customers, such as Pay As You Drive (PAYD) and Pay How You Drive (PHYD), to support safe driving and optimize loss claims.

The UBI-as-a-Service model acts as a one-stop solution making it easier for insurers to successfully launch UBI programs that bundle automotive data, AI-powered scores, and insights with handheld assistance in adherence to regulatory policies. CerebrumX accelerates the implementation of end-to-end services such as Consent handling, Integration of the Driver Score with existing Generalized Linear Models (GLM), State Filing Services Support, driver coaching, and UBI Performance Evaluation.

With access to more than 15 million vehicles and 800 million miles of driving data, CerebrumX works with insurers, actuaries, and regulatory bodies across North America.