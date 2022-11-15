Hyundai signs MoU to establish advanced air mobility ecosystem in Indonesia’s new capital city

Hyundai Motor Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nusantara Capital City Authority (Indonesia: Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara, OIKN) to work together to establish an advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem in Indonesia. The MoU was executed during the B20 summit in Indonesia.

The MoU aims to introduce AAM as part of a smart mobility ecosystem in the new capital city—Nusantara, taking over from Jakarta—that Indonesia is working to establish. The Group plans to develop a roadmap and review the concept of consolidated mobility for ground and air while carrying out an AAM demonstration project and test flights.

Implementing advanced air mobility in Nusantara is in line with OIKN’s spirit of being a ‘living laboratory’ in Indonesia, open to creating a culture of new learning, working and lifestyle. We value Hyundai Motor Group’s cooperation in developing Nusantara as a smart and sustainable city. —Bambang Susantono, Head of the Capital City Nusantara Authority

Indonesia, which is the largest aviation market in Southeast Asia, consists of more than 18,000 islands, making it difficult to develop land transportation. In addition, there is a movement to actively introduce a smart mobility ecosystem in the process of relocating the capital. The country—the world’s fourth most populous behind China, India and the US—is home to more than 275 million people.

Hyundai Motor Group expects to help improve the mobility of islanders by efficiently building an AAM ecosystem that utilizes Indonesia’s high-level aviation infrastructure and technological capabilities.

The Group also plans to build a global AAM ecosystem beyond the SEA region based on its achievements in Indonesia.

The Group announced its AAM development roadmap, which encompasses the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Regional Air Mobility (RAM) segments, earlier this year and it is working on developing eco-friendly air mobility solutions.

The Group’s US-based Supernal unit is aiming to begin UAM services in the US in 2028, while the Group plans to launch RAM services in the 2030s.