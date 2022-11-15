Volkswagen ID. models crack half-million mark; delivery target met one year earlier than planned

One year earlier than planned, Volkswagen has delivered 500,000 vehicles from the ID. family worldwide, despite the persistently strained supply situation. The first ID.3 models were handed over to customers in October 2020.

Delivery of half a million ID.s confirms that the Volkswagen models are being well-received by our customers— over the world. We are on the right track with our electric mobility campaign and our success story continues. We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production. —Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen

Volkswagen will only produce electric vehicles in Europe from 2033. By 2030, all-electric vehicles are already to account for at least 70% of Volkswagen’s unit sales in Europe. In the USA and China, the company is targeting an electric vehicle share of more than 50% for the same period.

Volkswagen will launch ten new electric models by 2026.

The modular electric drive matrix (MEB), designed especially for Volkswagen’s electric drive system, serves as the technical basis for all the fully-electric and fully-networked vehicles in the ID. family.