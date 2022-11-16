Garmin to supply integrated flight deck for Archer’s production eVTOL Midnight

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Garmin, a leading provider of aviation technologies and solutions, entered into an agreement for Garmin to supply the G3000 integrated flight deck for Midnight, Archer’s production aircraft.

The G3000 system is the first touchscreen-controlled glass flight deck designed for light turbine aircraft; among its applications is in the HondaJet.





Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck in the HondaJet.

The Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck offers both an extensive certification pedigree and the configurability needed for Archer to bring its aircraft to market. The large format displays and intuitive controls will provide pilots with the situational awareness needed to operate Midnight. Additionally, the extensive reach of Garmin avionics will make the Midnight aircraft familiar to a large swath of pilots.

Part of Archer’s commercialization strategy is to focus its in-house development on only the key enabling technologies that cannot be sourced from the existing aerospace supply base. The Garmin relationship further advances Archer’s approach of establishing strategic relationships for supply of components already being used on certified aircraft today. Archer now has more than 64% of suppliers for Midnight’s bill-of-materials selected.

Garmin maintains a reputation for delivering high-quality avionic technologies to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers. Its extensive experience in the aviation space and demonstrated ability to reliably source flight deck avionic systems was a significant factor in Archer’s decision to enter into this relationship, the company said.