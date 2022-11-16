Genesis unveils X Convertible EV concept

Genesis unveiled the Genesis X Convertible four-passenger open-roof electric vehicle concept in California. The X Convertible completes the X concept trilogy and shares its architecture and electric powertrain with the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concept.





The Genesis X Convertible concept shares its architecture and electric powertrain with the X Concept in 2021 and X Speedium Coupe concept in 2022. The folding hardtop roof integrates transparent moon roofs above the front occupants to provide an open feel even when closed.

The characteristic quad lights—from which Genesis’ Two-Line graphic identity originates—are also present on the X Convertible concept. As in the X Speedium Coupe concept, this graphic identity integrates the new EV face and forms an abstract of the Crest Grille. The cooling function for the powertrain and batteries has been relocated to lower openings in the front bumper.





The rear end of the X Convertible concept features a concave elliptical duck tail intersected by horizontal quad rear lights, as seen on the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concepts. The continuity of the elliptical shape is interrupted and crowned by a V-shape indentation that hints at the crest and wings of the Genesis logo.

The wheels are a combination of Genesis’ G-Matrix pattern orchestrated by an aero dish concave section. The spacers of this aero dish serve to extract heat from the brakes.