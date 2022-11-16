NIO launches its 1,200th NIO Power Swap Station in China

NIO has launched its 1,200th NIO Power Swap Station in China at Suzhou New District Jinke Wangfu Hotel. Within a year, the company has deployed 600 new power swap stations have been deployed. NIO plans to build 1,300+ Power Swap stations by the end of 2022 and 4,000+ by 2025.





NIO users have completed nearly 14 million battery swaps, with the daily average exceeding 30,000 swaps. Every 2.8 seconds, there is a NIO car exiting from a Power Swap station.





A total of 324 Power Swap stations have been deployed along expressways nationwide. The power swap network covering five vertical expressways, three horizontal ones, and five metropolitan areas has been completed. While NIO continues to deepen the deployment of its current expressway Power Swap network connecting five north-south expressways, three east-west expressways, and four megalopolises in China. By 2025, NIO‘s expressway Power Swap network will connect nine north-south expressways, nine east-west expressways, and 19 megalopolises in China.





The deployment of a power swap network provides not only greater assurance on charging, but also better support for battery upgrades. Up till now, NIO has provided battery upgrades to more than 23,000 users, enabling more users to expand their travel range.

In China, NIO now has more than 1,200 Power Swap stations, 1,101 Power Charger stations with 5,747 Power Chargers, 948 Destination Charger stations with 6,068 Destination Chargers, and 590,000+ third-party chargers have been integrated into the system. NIO provides permanent and flexible battery upgrades, offering users a power service system that supports charging, swapping, and upgrading.