Volvo Group and Pilot Company to partner for charging network in North America

16 November 2022

The Volvo Group and North American-based Pilot Company have signed a Letter of Intent for the development of public, high-performing charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

The partners intend to enter a strategic partnership that will combine the Volvo Group’s market leadership and experience in medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric trucks and charging solutions with Pilot Company’s extensive network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J locations across North America to install high-performing charging infrastructure.

Pilot Company intends to install high-performance charging infrastructure at selected Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the US and will be open to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles of all brands.

The Volvo Group and its commercial truck brands in North America, Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks, will identify selected Pilot and Flying J locations to be prioritized for high-performance charging, based on customer and driver needs, current and anticipated battery-electric truck density, and the availability of public funding to support infrastructure costs.

Posted on 16 November 2022 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Infrastructure

