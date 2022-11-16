Toyota unveils new Prius; HEVs launching this year, PHEVs in spring 2023

Toyota unveiled the all-new Prius in a livestream event from Japan, with Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) models to launch in winter this year and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models to launch in spring 2023. Following Japan, the new Prius will be launched in North America, Europe, and other countries around the world.





The Prius was first launched in 1997. The second generation introduced the Prius’ distinctive monoform silhouette for the first time and delivered even better fuel efficiency with the inclusion of an evolved Series Parallel Hybrid System (THSII). The third generation Prius introduced a larger capacity 1.8-liter engine and more efficient hybrid system to enhance fuel efficiency as well as driving performance. With the fourth generation, the Prius used the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform for the first time to deliver improved environmental performance and an evolved driving experience.

Total cumulative sales of the Prius worldwide has reached about 5.05 million units from December 1997 to September 2022, accounting for a reduction equivalent to at least about 82 million tons of CO 2 emissions as of March 2022.

2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System. The new Prius comes with Toyota’s first 2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System to deliver acceleration and quietness that are significantly improved from the previous model. The combination of a high-efficiency Dynamic Force Engine and lithium-ion batteries for high output drive achieve maximum system output of as much as 164 kW (223 PS) while maintaining the same level of fuel efficiency as the previous model. This version achieves 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds.





Plug-in Hybrid System (2.0-liter Prototype)

EV driving range is about 50% higher than the previous model. This means that, with improved battery performance, the new Prius can operate on EV mode alone for most daily drives. It also comes with a “My Room Mode” that lets users enjoy air conditioning and audio systems from the external power source by turning the power switch on during charging, making the interior space even more comfortable.

With the PHEV, the battery pack is located under the rear seat instead of in the cargo area, giving the new Prius a lower center of gravity and increased cargo capacity. Together, these features deliver a balance between sporty driving performance and improved ease of use.

2.0-liter / 1.8-liter Series Parallel Hybrid System. This version of the new Prius employs the latest Series Parallel Hybrid System. It offers satisfying acceleration and responsive driving in a car that reacts as expected while maintaining the same level of fuel efficiency as the previous model. Maximum system output is 144 kW (193 PS) for the 2.0-liter version, which is 1.6 times higher than the previous model, achieving an appropriate dynamic performance for the sporty new Prius.





Series Parallel Hybrid System (2.0-liter Prototype)

This version comes with the latest E-Four system. Employing a high-output motor and other features, it offers improved uphill performance on low-friction road surfaces, like snow-covered roads, and greater stability when turning.

Second-generation TNGA platform. The second-generation TNGA platform was developed as an ongoing improvement of the matured TNGA platform to achieve the exhilarating styling and driving performance of the new Prius, allowing for a lower center of gravity and large-diameter tires.

Additional reinforcement throughout the body has increased rigidity and improved quietness. Using MacPherson struts at the front and a double wishbone setup at the rear, the suspension system provides stability for straight-line driving, responsiveness that meets driver intentions in corners, and easy line-tracing ability.





High-rigidity body (Prototype)

Advanced safety and driving support systems. Toyota Safety Sense, the latest active safety package with advanced and improved functions, is standard on all new Prius grades. The range of detectable objects has been expanded even further.

The new Prius comes with Advanced Park (with remote function), an advanced driving support system. It enables easy automatic parking and exiting from parking spaces in a variety of parking situations, and with operation outside the car via a dedicated smartphone app, the car can also enter and exit parking spaces remotely.

The new Prius is equipped with a Toyota Safety Sense monocular camera at the front, a rear-facing camera for the Digital Inner Mirror, and an in-vehicle drive recorder. This setup has a clean appearance without a sense of the cameras and wires being retrofitted. The data is stored on the ECU to avoid data corruption and other issues associated with SD cards and properly manage important camera data.

This model is equipped with two 100 VAC / 1,500 W accessory power outlets; one at the back of the center console and one in the cargo space. Users can select the BEV external power supply mode, which uses power from the battery only without having to start the engine, or the HEV external power supply mode, which recharges the battery from the engine if the remaining power is too low.





It also comes with an external electric power supply attachment as standard so that external power supply is possible with the door windows closed to prevent rain and insects from getting in the car when in use.

PHEV models are equipped with a second-generation solar charging system that achieves a more efficient conversion of solar energy into electricity. This generates power equivalent to driving up to 1,250 km per year. Electric power generated while parked is used to charge the drive battery, with the system not only supplying electricity for driving but for air conditioning and other functions as well. Electric power generated during driving is used to supplement the auxiliary battery system.