DOE awarding $73.9M to 10 battery recycling projects

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73.9 million in funding for 10 projects to advance technologies and processes for electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and reuse. With demand for critical battery minerals, such as lithium and graphite, projected to increase by as much as 4,000% in the coming decades, this latest round of funding supports the recycling and reuse segment of the domestic battery supply chain.

Leveraged with recipient cost share, this funding will help to provide more than $126 million.

Advanced batteries are vital to the entire clean energy economy, but the US currently does not produce enough of the critical minerals and battery materials needed to power clean energy technologies. If unaddressed, the lack of domestic mining, processing, and recycling capacity will hinder clean energy and transportation development and adoption, leaving the nation dependent on unreliable foreign supply chains, the DOE said.

The new funding will support research and development projects to address:

Advanced Materials Separation, Scale-Up, and Reintegration for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling for the Battery Supply Chain; and Second Life Scale-Up Demonstration Projects.

Awards include: