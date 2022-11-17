DOE awarding $73.9M to 10 battery recycling projects
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73.9 million in funding for 10 projects to advance technologies and processes for electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and reuse. With demand for critical battery minerals, such as lithium and graphite, projected to increase by as much as 4,000% in the coming decades, this latest round of funding supports the recycling and reuse segment of the domestic battery supply chain.
Leveraged with recipient cost share, this funding will help to provide more than $126 million.
Advanced batteries are vital to the entire clean energy economy, but the US currently does not produce enough of the critical minerals and battery materials needed to power clean energy technologies. If unaddressed, the lack of domestic mining, processing, and recycling capacity will hinder clean energy and transportation development and adoption, leaving the nation dependent on unreliable foreign supply chains, the DOE said.
The new funding will support research and development projects to address:
Advanced Materials Separation, Scale-Up, and Reintegration for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling for the Battery Supply Chain; and
Second Life Scale-Up Demonstration Projects.
Awards include:
|Project
|Applicant
|Federal Cost share
|Advanced Separation and Processing Technologies for Enhanced Product Recovery and Improved Water Utilization, Cost Reduction, and Environmental Impact of an Integrated Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling System
|American Battery Technology Company
|$9,999,378
|Novel Integrated End-to-End Processing of End-of-Life EV Batteries for Remanufacturing of New EV Cells
|Cirba Solutions
|$7,424,242
|MW-Scale Swappable and Reusable Second-Use EV Battery Energy Storage Unit for Maximum Cost-Effectiveness
|Element Energy
|$7,888,476
|Supplying Refined Battery Materials into the United States Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chain by Synergizing Lithium-ion Battery Recycling with Mine Waste Reclamation
|Michigan Technological University
|$8,137,783
|An Environmentally Sustainable Solution to Completely Recycle and Upcycle Lithium-Ion Battery Components
|Princeton NuEnergy
|$10,000,000
|Second Life Battery Microgrid Demonstration Enabled by Advanced State of Health Tracking
|RePurpose Energy
|$6,000,000
|Low-Cost and Scalable Second Use Battery Demonstration in Central California for Equitable Domestic Manufacturing and Job Growth
|Smartville Inc
|$5,999,525
|Second-life Battery in Mobile EV Charging Application for Rural Transportation (SMART)
|Tennessee Technological University
|$4,531,642
|Development and Scaling Up of the Purification and Regeneration Integrated Materials Engineering (PRIME) Process for Cathodes Direct Recycling and Upcycling
|UC San Diego
|$10,000,000
|Adaptive Second-Use Battery Utilization with Different Degradation Levels for EV Charging Stations and Power Grid Support and Resiliency
|The University of Alabama
|$4,000,000
