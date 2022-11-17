Toyota reveals bZ Compact SUV Concept in US

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
17 November 2022

Toyota revealed its bZ Compact SUV Concept in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick off the opening of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show at the LA Convention Center.



The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept is designed as a full battery-electric vehicle, using a clean-vital design approach. Toyota said that this approach aims to express what’s special about battery-electric vehicles while also offering fun to drive, exhilarating performance. It represents a vehicle with zero emissions, utilizing eco-conscious interior materials, that also brings dynamic performance, leading technology and a stylish appearance.



The styling extends to the interior with premium finishes resulting in a distinctive look. Notably, the design team included several eco-friendly touches, such as seating made from plant-based and recycled materials to follow the Beyond Zero theme. An in-car personal agent named “Yui” connects the driver and passengers with the vehicle. With the use of audio and visual lighting cues that move around the cabin, it responds to requests or commands from front or rear passengers.



Globally, Toyota plans to expand to around 30 dedicated BEVs, including five carrying the bZ (Beyond Zero) brand moniker.

