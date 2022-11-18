New FIAT 500e EV to come to N America

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and CMO global of Stellantis, officially announced plans to offer the fully electric Fiat 500e in North America. The new 500e will arrive in the US market in early 2024.





Fiat 500e hatchback (European specification)

During the press conference, Olivier Francois outlined FIAT’s plans in North America and announced that the official reveal of the North American 500e will take place next year at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. Availability is Q1 of 2024.

On stage during the press conference, three 500e one-off concepts, designed by Armani, Kartell and Bvlgari, were introduced. The three unique concepts embody the three souls of the new Fiat 500e: sustainable design, sustainable fashion and sustainable luxury, in line with FIAT’s vision of sustainability.

FIAT first introduced a battery-electric version of the 500 in the US market at the LA Auto Show in 2012. (Earlier post.) FIAT stopped selling the 500e in the US after 2019. FIAT introduced the new 500 BEV in Europe in 2020.