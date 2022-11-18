Hyundai Home officially launching in 16 states; solar, energy storage and charging

Hyundai Home has officially launched in 16 states. (Earlier post.) Hyundai Home gives homeowners in select states an easy way to produce, store, and use their own energy to power their lives at home and on the road.

Hyundai has partnered with Electrum to develop a one-stop online marketplace to connect homeowners in select states to solar panels, energy storage systems, EV chargers and local installers. The collaboration combines Electrum’s home energy expertise and national network of certified installers with Hyundai’s leadership in electric mobility.

Last year, we introduced Hyundai Home as a proof of concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show and the response was outstanding. Hyundai Home is now live and is ready to help customers make a seamless transition to sustainable living. —Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America

Inside the Hyundai Home Marketplace, customers can purchase their home charger, learn about home solar, home energy storage, and access their own dedicated Energy Advisor. These advisors help guide customers through the purchase process, answer questions about suitable energy system options, and help determine the right system for customers’ home energy needs.

The marketplace will present customers with three installation bids per project, sourced from Electrum’s network of electricians. Customers can then review the proposals, consult with their Energy Advisor and ultimately select the best offer for their project. Hyundai and the Electrum Energy Advisor will provide customer service throughout the ownership experience. Hyundai’s dealers in the available states will be able to educate customers on the Hyundai Home offering and connect them directly to the online marketplace.