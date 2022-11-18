Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 makes N American debut in LA

The Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6, inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept, made its North American debut at AutoMobility Los Angeles. (Earlier post.) The four-door electrified streamliner with a targeted estimated driving range of 340 miles is equipped with relevant technology and ultra-fast charging that can charge the battery from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes.





IONIQ 6 is the second Hyundai model to ride on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, more interior space, and optimized performance. IONIQ 6 is part of Hyundai Motor Company’s plan to introduce 17 BEV models and sell more than 1.8 million BEV units worldwide by 2030. IONIQ 6 goes on sale spring 2023. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.





IONIQ 6 features an ultra low drag coefficient of 0.22 assisted by a low nose, active air flaps, wheel gap reducers, elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boattail structure, separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper, full underbody cover, deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gaps.





Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP enabled the designers to stretch the interior, front and rear, to create optimized legroom and spaciousness that lets passengers stay comfortable. The platform also allows for a completely flat floor, giving an expansive feeling. The user-centric interior architecture is exemplified by an ergonomically designed control unit that is centrally located to reduce distraction and help spur safe, intuitive driving. The modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12.3-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12.3-inch digital cluster under one piece of glass. A bridge-type center console provides convenient and generous in-car storage.

IONIQ 6’s interior is trimmed in sustainable materials and colors. Depending on the trim level, these include eco-process leather (seats), recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) fabric (seats), bio Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) skin (dashboard), bio PET fabric (headliner), bio-paint derived from vegetable oils (doors), and a Hyundai-first: recycled fishing net (carpet). The exterior includes recycled pigment paint from end-of-life tires on the side cladding and bamboo charcoal pigment paint with the Digital Green Pearl color on the body.

IONIQ 6 is available with a range of drive motors to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can mate the 77.4 kWh battery pack with two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option producing a combined power output of 320 horsepower (74 kW front + 165 kW rear) and 446 lb-ft (605 N·m) of torque. An IONIQ 6 with this configuration can go from 0 to 60 MPH in less than 5 seconds. The single-rear-motor layout offers 225 horsepower (168 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 N·m) of torque.

When equipped with a single-rear-motor (2WD) and the 77.4 kWh battery, IONIQ 6’s maximum driving range on a single charge is a Hyundai estimated 340 miles. The maximum range of the dual motor AWD models is a Hyundai-estimated 310 miles.

Fast Charging. IONIQ 6’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, and it can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400-V to 800-V for stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 6’s charge can go from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. If the owner only has five minutes to spare, the IONIQ 6 can recoup approximately 65 miles of range using a 350-kW fast charger. The standard 10.9 kW on-board charger completes a full charge in 7 hours and 10 minutes using Level 2 charging.

Battery Conditioning. To reduce charging time even further, IONIQ 6 can use its battery heater to preheat the battery pack to the optimal temperature when it is cold outside. This function activates automatically when a charging point is entered into the IONIQ 6’s connected routing navigation system. The battery heater turns on at the ideal time when IONIQ 6 gets close to the charger. The battery pack also can be heated up before leaving a destination if the IONIQ 6 is plugged in using the MyHyundai app.

IONIQ 6 is the first Hyundai model to have Over-The-Air (OTA) firmware update technology. The IONIQ 6 can improve overall vehicle performance and functions by itself by updating the firmware of the EV Control Unit (VCU), Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB) or Motor Driver Electronic Power Steering (MDPS). For example, an OTA could adjust acceleration characteristics by improving the response setting of the accelerator pedal, change the settings of the steering sensitivity or resolve a recall. OTA wireless updates also can be used for maps and multimedia software.

Hyundai Motor America will continue its collaboration with Electrify America to support Kona Electric, IONIQ 5 and now IONIQ 6 owners. Hyundai and Electrify America will offer unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years from the date of purchase on Electrify America’s rapidly growing network of ultra-fast chargers. Electrify America has more than 800 DC fast stations and 3,500 individual chargers open with plans to expand to 1,800 charging stations comprised of 10,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026.

IONIQ 6 also provides a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment. It serves as a charger on wheels. This function can even be used to charge a stranded EV. It is ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, tailgate parties, camping or outdoor projects (1.9 kW peak power using a standard 120-volt outlet). The V2L function is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to the outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices on the Limited trim.