Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
CARB approves $2.6B investment for clean cars, trucks, mobility options
Archer unveils its production eVTOL aircraft, Midnight

Rolls-Royce low-emission combustion system ALECSys enters flight test phase

18 November 2022

Rolls-Royce has successfully entered the final phase of testing it’s ALECSys (Advanced Low Emissions Combustion System) demonstrator engine, this time at altitude. (Earlier post.) The demonstrator took to the skies attached to the Rolls-Royce Boeing 747 Flying Test Bed in Tucson, Arizona.

Pr-17-11-2022a

The test program has included flights up to 40,000 feet as well as a number of engine relights at different conditions, all of which have been successful.

The innovative lean-burn combustion system improves the pre-mixing of fuel and air prior to ignition, enabling cleaner combustion of the fuel, which results in lower NOx and particulate emissions.

The ALECSys engine demonstrator has previously completed a comprehensive set of ground tests, including icing, water ingestion, ground operability, emissions and running on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

We are very pleased to see the ALECSys engine now flying. This flight testing is a key part of our drive to not only improve engine efficiency but all aspects of environmental performance. It is part of the wider Rolls Royce sustainability strategy, which also includes support for the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and intensive research into alternative propulsion architectures and technologies.

—Simon Burr, Director of Product Development and Technology, Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce

The ability to test ALECSys low-emissions technology in flight will allow the verification of altitude operability performance and provides experience of operating a lean-burn system to maximise maturity ahead of a future entry into service.

ALECSys is part of the UltraFan engine demonstrator program, which offers a 25% fuel saving over the first generation of Trent engines. The ALECSys program is supported by the EU’s Clean Sky program, and in the UK by the Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK.

Posted on 18 November 2022 in Aviation & Aerospace, Emissions, Engines, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)