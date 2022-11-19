Chevron to acquire full ownership of Beyond6 CNG fueling network

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, signed a definitive agreement to acquire full ownership of Beyond6, LLC (B6) and its network of 55 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States from Chevron’s current B6 co-owners, a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Trading (Mercuria) and B6 CEO Andrew West.





Chevron is complementing the strength of its traditional products business with new offerings that help customers support a lower carbon future, and renewable natural gas is a part of its portfolio of solutions. Through collaborations with Brightmark LLC and California Bioenergy LLC, Chevron is developing projects across the United States designed to convert fugitive methane emissions from dairies to a beneficial use as renewable natural gas, which can be considered carbon negative on a lifecycle basis under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

With this acquisition, Chevron can market the RNG it either produces or procures through a nationwide network of CNG locations.

Chevron has seen strong demand for our RNG-to-CNG fuel offering from new and existing customers. Because of its carbon negative attribute and the ability of fleet operators to efficiently adapt vehicles to run on CNG, renewable natural gas can be a lower carbon solution for fleets seeking to reduce their lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. —Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of Americas Products

Mercuria and Chevron will enter into a long-term supply relationship to deliver renewable natural gas to Chevron as part of the transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.