GM to invest $45M at Bedford Casting Operations to expand capacity for EV drive unit castings

General Motors plans to invest $45 million at its Bedford, Indiana aluminum die casting foundry. This investment will be used to expand the facility’s production capacity of EV drive unit castings to support the anticipated strong demand for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV full-size pickups. The capacity expansion work at the facility will begin immediately.





EV drive unit for GM’s battery-electric trucks

In December 2021, GM announced a more than $51-million investment at Bedford to install new equipment to support drive unit castings production for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and various other casting applications.

Last year, the 1 million-square-foot site began producing electric drive unit castings that have been used in the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup. With more than 90,000 reservations for the GMC HUMMER EV pickup and SUV, GM has currently stopped taking orders.

Since 2011, GM has invested more than $456 million in Bedford Casting Operations.

GM’s Bedford plant opened in 1942 and is a leader in aluminum die casting capabilities. The site’s nearly 680 hourly and salaried workers manage die casting processes that produce cylinder blocks, transmission cases, structural components and drive unit housings used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Most team members are represented by UAW Local 440 and IBEW Local 16.