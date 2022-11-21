Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Ampaire Eco Caravan hybrid-electric regional aircraft makes first flight
Constellium supplying aluminum auto body sheet for the Maserati Grecale SUV

EVR Motors partners with EKA Mobility to provide advanced lightweight electric motors for e-buses and Light Commercial Vehicles in India

21 November 2022

Israeli startup EVR Motors has partnered with India’s EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles and technology company, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, to design small, lightweight electric motors for their e-buses and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) in India.

According to the new commercial agreement, EVR will design and develop electric motors for EKA, based on EVR’s proprietary Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) motor, and EKA will manufacture these e-motors and integrate them in the vehicles it provides to the Indian market. EVR will support the setup of EKA’s assembly line.

EVR's electric motor - 2022. Photo by Kseniia Poliak - regular resolution

With 3D Trapezoidal teeth and windings, the EVR motor generates increased magnetic flux and reduces flux leakage. Compared to standard motors, EVR’s electric motors are 30%-50% lighter and smaller, cost significantly cost less, and can be tailored to user requirements. EVR’s first motors were designed for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers and are suited for a wide range of additional applications.

EVR is now developing a variety of motors for multiple mobility applications. These include Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and full Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

EKA Mobility has recently launched its 9-meter electric bus, which provides a solid platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities around the world, along with reliable and profitable operations for customers. The product, completely designed and manufactured in India, received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and the first batch will be soon deployed on roads.

The company also plans to launch a range of light commercial vehicles that will offer a 50% reduction in the total cost of ownership.

The partnership with EKA is EVR’s third collaboration agreement in India. Earlier this year, EVR announced commercial agreements with two prominent Indian Tier-1 suppliers—Napino Auto & Electronics and with Badve Engineering. Additionally, EVR has announced its entrance into the Japanese market, following a distribution agreement with Tsukasa Electric.

Posted on 21 November 2022 in Electric (Battery), Motors | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)