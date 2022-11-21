EVR Motors partners with EKA Mobility to provide advanced lightweight electric motors for e-buses and Light Commercial Vehicles in India

Israeli startup EVR Motors has partnered with India’s EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles and technology company, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, to design small, lightweight electric motors for their e-buses and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) in India.

According to the new commercial agreement, EVR will design and develop electric motors for EKA, based on EVR’s proprietary Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) motor, and EKA will manufacture these e-motors and integrate them in the vehicles it provides to the Indian market. EVR will support the setup of EKA’s assembly line.





With 3D Trapezoidal teeth and windings, the EVR motor generates increased magnetic flux and reduces flux leakage. Compared to standard motors, EVR’s electric motors are 30%-50% lighter and smaller, cost significantly cost less, and can be tailored to user requirements. EVR’s first motors were designed for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers and are suited for a wide range of additional applications.

EVR is now developing a variety of motors for multiple mobility applications. These include Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and full Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

EKA Mobility has recently launched its 9-meter electric bus, which provides a solid platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities around the world, along with reliable and profitable operations for customers. The product, completely designed and manufactured in India, received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and the first batch will be soon deployed on roads.

The company also plans to launch a range of light commercial vehicles that will offer a 50% reduction in the total cost of ownership.

The partnership with EKA is EVR’s third collaboration agreement in India. Earlier this year, EVR announced commercial agreements with two prominent Indian Tier-1 suppliers—Napino Auto & Electronics and with Badve Engineering. Additionally, EVR has announced its entrance into the Japanese market, following a distribution agreement with Tsukasa Electric.