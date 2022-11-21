Constellium supplying aluminum auto body sheet for the Maserati Grecale SUV

Constellium SE is supplying aluminum auto body sheet for the all-new Maserati Grecale SUV. Constellium is the primary supplier of auto body sheet solutions for the closures of the Maserati Grecale, including the hood, liftgate, and doors.

For the outer surface of the hood and liftgate, Constellium provides Surfalex, its solution for high surface quality with specific hemming and roping properties, particularly adapted to the sculpted lines that define brands such as Maserati.

Constellium also provides its high performing 5182 alloy for the inner of the hood, front and rear doors, and liftgate, delivering the required strength and formability for complex inner parts. All Auto Body Sheet solutions for the Grecale are supplied from Constellium’s plant in Neuf-Brisach, France.

A longtime partner of Stellantis’ brands, Constellium provides aluminum solutions for numerous vehicle platforms in Europe and the US, including Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, and now Maserati.

Constellium, a full-service supplier of rolled and extruded aluminum solutions for the global automotive market, provided aluminum solutions for 1 in 4 vehicles produced in Europe and the US in 2021.

Maserati unveiled the Grecale in March 2022. A wide range of engines is available: conventional internal combustion, hybrid and, in a year’s time, Grecale will also be Maserati’s first full-electric SUV.





Maserati Grecale Folgore battery-electric SUV

Three versions are being rolled out at launch: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp (296 hp US/CAN); Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp (325 hp US/CAN) mild hybrid engine; and the Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3.0L 530-hp (523 hp US/CAN) gasoline V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20. To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore will be the 100% electric version with 400V technology.