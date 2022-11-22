Domino’s rolling out nationwide fleet of 800 Chevy Bolt EVs

Domino’s is rolling out more than 800 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles at select stores throughout the U.S., making it the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country.





Domino’s launched pizza delivery in 1960 with a Volkswagen Beetle, rolled out the DXP —a custom-built pizza delivery vehicle—in 2015, tested autonomous pizza delivery with cars and robots, and is now leading the charge in the future of pizza delivery. Domino’s has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We’ve made a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time. —Russell Weiner, Domino’s CEO

Electric vehicles provide several advantages for Domino’s stores, including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs than nonelectric vehicles—all without the financial impact of high gasoline prices.

Electric fleet vehicles also provide more opportunity to attract delivery drivers who don’t have a car of their own. Today, Domino’s already delivers with electric bikes and/or scooters in 24 international markets, including the US.

Domino’s is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management, which will offer local hands-on account management, vehicle acquisition, financing, telematics solutions and maintenance for the electric delivery fleet.

Domino’s is also launching two giveaways, giving customers the chance to win one of two 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs.