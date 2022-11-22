Autonomy orders more than 2,500 Vinfast VF 8 and VF 9 EVs

VinFast has received an order from Autonomy—the US’ largest electric vehicle subscription company—for more than 2,500 VF 8 and VF 9 vehicles. This is VinFast’s largest corporate order to date, and one of Autonomy’s largest electric vehicle orders.

In August 2022, Autonomy ordered 23,000 electric vehicles across 17 different global automakers, including VinFast, to operate its subscription services. At that time, Autonomy planned to order 400 VF 8 and VF 9 models and now has officially increased the order to more than 2,500 vehicles.

Customers interested in subscribing to a VinFast through Autonomy can sign up via Autonomy’s mobile app and receive the car directly from Autonomy’s AutoNation pickup locations (in partnership with AutoNation) or have it delivered to their home.

According to the agreement, VinFast will begin delivering vehicles to Autonomy over the next 12 months, as it starts exporting vehicles to international markets.

In addition to the VF 8 and VF 9, VinFast showcased VF 6 and VF 7 models presented in segments B and C at the LA Auto Show 2022. VinFast has already started delivering the VF 8 to Vietnamese customers and the VF 8 and VF 9 are currently open for global reservations. VinFast also offers flexible sales options for customers purchasing vehicles with batteries or with a battery subscription program. VinFast’s EVs are also warranted for up to 10 years.