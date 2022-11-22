ZF presents new e-drives for passenger cars and commercial vehicles

ZF is presenting new electric drives for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. This latest generation of e-drives advances power density and energy efficiency due to numerous innovations at both the component and system level. These include the compact design of the drives, power electronics, and a resource-saving use of materials, which also makes the production of the drives more sustainable.





ZF’s new electric drive

With their modular concept, the new ZF e-drives support automotive manufacturers in customizing the further electrification of their entire model range. For end customers, the new technologies offer higher efficiency, more power, and shorter charging times.

ZF’s new generation of electric drives is based on a modular overall concept with integrated electric motor, inverter, transmission, and software. With its high level of interface expertise and know-how for driving strategies, ZF application engineers can meet customer requirements fully. However, the Group will also offer the innovative components individually, on which its own system solution is based.

Thanks to sophisticated internal interfaces, the new, extremely compact design allows system or component adaptations to be made with little effort. In addition, the design has very high structural rigidity, which enables superior noise behavior. —Dr Otmar Scharrer, Head of Development for Electric Drive Technologies

The new generation of ZF e-drives will be available on the market as a complete system starting in 2025; ZF will bring individual components into series production earlier. The following innovations at component level make their contribution to the advanced overall system: