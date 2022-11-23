Aral pilots two new lower carbon fuels in Germany; 25% less CO₂ compared to pure fossil fuels

Aral is piloting two new fuels in Germany: Aral Futura Super 95 and Aral Futura Diesel. Both fuels reduce CO 2 emissions compared to pure fossil fuels by at least 25% and contain at least 30% of high-quality renewable components, including a significant share of advanced renewable components.

They are now publicly available for customers at one Aral station in Berlin and one in Düsseldorf.

The Well-to-Wheel CO 2 reductions for Aral Futura Diesel and Aral Futura Super 95 are calculated according to 38th BImSchV using 95.1 gCO 2 e/MJ and 93.3 gCO 2 e/MJ as the CO2e values for 100% fossil diesel and gasoline, respectively.

Advanced biofuels are an important technology for reducing greenhouse gases in road transport. In parallel with the ramp-up of e-mobility, they are an effective lever for significantly reducing CO 2 emissions in existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. We very much welcome the fact that Aral is offering a standard-compliant fuel with a high share of renewable components. —Oliver Luksic, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport

According to Statistisches Bundesamt, the transport sector is currently estimated to account for more than 25% of all CO 2 emissions in the European Union. Reducing its emissions is essential to help reach the country’s targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65% (compared to 1990) by 2030. It is predicted that two-thirds of transportation will remain ICE-powered in 2030, so reducing carbon emissions from fuel is key.

The obligation for distributors of gasoline and diesel fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions increases continuously to 25% in 2030. One option for meeting the obligation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is blending biofuels into fossil fuels.

Aral Futura fuels demonstrate that a CO 2 reduction of at least 25% compared to pure fossil fuels is technically possible by blending in renewable components and still meets the current standards DIN EN 590 (diesel) and DIN EN 228 (gasoline). Existing vehicles can make its contribution to achieving the climate targets—today as well as in 2030—through the fuel itself.

Aral Futura fuels offer customers driving a vehicle with an internal combustion engine (conventional or hybrid) an option beyond current E10 gasoline or B7 diesel fuel to play a part in contributing to the energy transition today – without any modification to their vehicle, provided it can run on E10 or B7 fuel.

Aral Futura fuels also contain the proven Aral Anti-Schmutz-Formel, the engine cleaning effect of which is certified by TÜV-Rheinland. It cleans away existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build-up, contributing to the care of the engine.

Aral has been based in Bochum since 1898 and invented the world’s first super fuel in 1924, composed of aromatics and aliphatics—hence the company name “Aral”. Aral has been bp’s German retail site brand since 2002.