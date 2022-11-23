Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Mazda partners for the development and production of electric drive units
ARPA-E awarding $100M to second SCALEUP cohort of 8 projects

Phoenix Motor partners with CATL for EV batteries

23 November 2022

Phoenix Motor, a manufacturer of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading battery-maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) for the co- development of batteries for Phoenix Motorcars’ product lines.

The MOU will support the long-term supply of battery solutions and related products for Phoenix’s commercial electric vehicles including Gen 4 vehicles, as well as the potential co-operation on Gen 5 and EdisonFuture (Gen 6) models in the future. The two companies also agreed to explore the opportunity to deploy E-rolling skateboard chassis technology in Phoenix vehicle models.

Developed for commercial vehicles by its subsidiary Suzhou Synland Technology Co., Limited, CATL’s E-rolling technology is a separate frame construction chassis solution that integrates coaxial e-beam, frame, electronic devices and the battery pack which in turn is integrated with the power domain controller. The technology supports various vehicle types including pickups, light trucks, vans and RVs.

We are thrilled to be working with CATL, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers and solution providers, as we develop and produce our Gen 4 medium-duty vehicles and explore further cooperation including Gen 5 ground-up chassis vehicles and EdisonFuture (Gen 6) line of light-duty vehicles over the next few years. This MOU will ensure stability and security of essential battery supply.

We are also very keen on the E-rolling chassis technology from CATL which would enable simplified, highly integrated and light-weighted design of e-chassis to achieve higher energy efficiency in commercial vehicles.

—Dr Lance Zhou, Phoenix Motorcars CEO

Posted on 23 November 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)