Phoenix Motor partners with CATL for EV batteries
23 November 2022
Phoenix Motor, a manufacturer of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading battery-maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) for the co- development of batteries for Phoenix Motorcars’ product lines.
The MOU will support the long-term supply of battery solutions and related products for Phoenix’s commercial electric vehicles including Gen 4 vehicles, as well as the potential co-operation on Gen 5 and EdisonFuture (Gen 6) models in the future. The two companies also agreed to explore the opportunity to deploy E-rolling skateboard chassis technology in Phoenix vehicle models.
Developed for commercial vehicles by its subsidiary Suzhou Synland Technology Co., Limited, CATL’s E-rolling technology is a separate frame construction chassis solution that integrates coaxial e-beam, frame, electronic devices and the battery pack which in turn is integrated with the power domain controller. The technology supports various vehicle types including pickups, light trucks, vans and RVs.
We are thrilled to be working with CATL, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers and solution providers, as we develop and produce our Gen 4 medium-duty vehicles and explore further cooperation including Gen 5 ground-up chassis vehicles and EdisonFuture (Gen 6) line of light-duty vehicles over the next few years. This MOU will ensure stability and security of essential battery supply.
We are also very keen on the E-rolling chassis technology from CATL which would enable simplified, highly integrated and light-weighted design of e-chassis to achieve higher energy efficiency in commercial vehicles.—Dr Lance Zhou, Phoenix Motorcars CEO
