Phoenix Motor partners with CATL for EV batteries

Phoenix Motor, a manufacturer of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading battery-maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) for the co- development of batteries for Phoenix Motorcars’ product lines.

The MOU will support the long-term supply of battery solutions and related products for Phoenix’s commercial electric vehicles including Gen 4 vehicles, as well as the potential co-operation on Gen 5 and EdisonFuture (Gen 6) models in the future. The two companies also agreed to explore the opportunity to deploy E-rolling skateboard chassis technology in Phoenix vehicle models.

Developed for commercial vehicles by its subsidiary Suzhou Synland Technology Co., Limited, CATL’s E-rolling technology is a separate frame construction chassis solution that integrates coaxial e-beam, frame, electronic devices and the battery pack which in turn is integrated with the power domain controller. The technology supports various vehicle types including pickups, light trucks, vans and RVs.