Fusion Fuel enters centralized PEM electrolyzer market with HEVO-Chain

Fusion Fuel has entered the centralized electrolyzer market with the introduction of its HEVO-Chain solution.

Rather than relying on a traditional cell-stack, the HEVO-Chain builds off Fusion Fuel’s proprietary HEVO architecture (earlier post), enabling the system to operate at higher efficiency—roughly 49 kWh / kg of hydrogen—and avoid the losses that stem from more conventional electrolyzer stack designs.





Render of Fusion Fuel’s HEVO-Chain hydrogen unit

Each HEVO-Chain hydrogen unit consists of 16 HEVO micro-electrolyzers interconnected along a string, representing 11.2 kW of electrolysis capacity and outputting 5.6 kg of hydrogen per day at a pressure of 4 bar.

A planned second-generation unit is expected to increase the pressure at the outlet to 20-30 bar, among additional improvements. As with the HEVO-Solar, the HEVO-Chain was built with modularity and scalability in mind—it is designed for a standard 19" rack cabinet, allowing for up to eight units to be integrated seamlessly alongside the power electronics and water purification system.

The HEVO-Chain is currently undergoing comprehensive performance and reliability testing. The company expects the first HEVO-Chain units to enter commercial use in 2024.