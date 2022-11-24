Rolls-Royce to supply 60 MWh battery storage to Semper Power to stabilize the Dutch power grid

Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract to supply and install a large-scale mtu EnergyPack QG battery storage system on a turnkey basis to the Dutch energy company Semper Power in Vlissingen. The order also includes general contractor services, as well as the construction of the building and other infrastructure.





Semper Power develops and operates energy storage systems for wind and solar farm developers, distribution grid operators and industrial customers.

The large-scale battery storage system, with a capacity of 30 megawatts and a storage capacity of 60 megawatt-hours, is used for grid frequency regulation in the Netherlands to integrate electricity from renewable energy sources into the public grid.

When fully charged, the system has the capacity to supply 8,000 households with electrical energy for an entire day. The mtu QG EnergyPack storage solution from the Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems consists of 168 battery units, 7 inverters and the intelligent control platform mtu EnergetIQ. When commissioned in spring 2023, it will be the largest energy storage system in the Netherlands and one of the largest in the EU.

Rolls-Royce has recently started supplying mtu EnergyPack QG large-scale storage solutions to go with its battery container solutions. These consist of modular units for capacity and power and can be flexibly configured to any size. The components include integrated battery cabinets and the intelligent control system mtu EnergetIQ. They are mainly used for grid services, energy trading and the integration of renewable energies. Due to their modular design and high energy density, they can be flexibly adapted to project-specific services and capacities. The mtu EnergetIQ control platform ensures optimum performance and flexibility.