Volta/Imogen collaboration awarded $12M in ARPA-E funding to commercialize next-generation fast charging technology

Volta, an electric vehicle (EV) charging and media company, announced that a project application it collaborated on with Imagen Energy, a developer of compact high-power EV chargers, was awarded a $12-million grant from the US Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). (Earlier post.)

The project seeks to develop and commercialize the next generation of domestically manufactured DC Fast Charging (DCFC) technology in support of the federal government’s clean energy and climate priorities.

The grant is part of the ARPA-E Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) program, which provides further funding to previous ARPA-E teams that have been determined to be feasible for widespread deployment and commercialization domestically. SCALEUP selectees demonstrate a viable path to commercial deployment and the ability to attract private sector investments.

Through this project, Imagen and Volta seek to develop and commercialize chargers that are more flexible, more powerful, and more affordable by focusing on:

Scalable Chargers: The project will utilize Imagen’s flexible, high-efficiency silicon carbide-based (SiC) power conversion platform to produce compact charging cabinets that enable affordable, easier-to-install, and highly reliable high-power fast chargers capable of charging multiple EVs simultaneously and being deployed in a market quickly. The flexible platform is expected to facilitate optional, convenient integration with energy storage and renewable energy, and supports vehicle-to-grid integration.

BIL-compliance: Equipment is being engineered to deliver at least 150kW and be manufactured in the United States to comply with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s (BIL) requirements. The technology will also fulfill network connectivity requirements, including Plug and Charge capabilities and communication through the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) and Open Charge Point Interface protocol (OCPI), building upon Volta’s existing software implementation to allow flexible integration with roaming charging partners.

Visibility & Access: Volta will leverage its patented PredictEV infrastructure planning software to identify optimal sites for effective piloting and initial deployment based on local EV ownership, mobility trends, demographics, and income levels. With more than 3,000 stalls currently installed, many within disadvantaged communities, and numerous existing relationships with leading retail and commercial properties, Volta’s EV charging network will enable quick feedback loops during the testing phase.