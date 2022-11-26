BMW Group to invest more than €2B in Hungarian plant Debrecen by 2025; new high-voltage battery assembly

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
26 November 2022

The BMW Group is building a high-voltage battery assembly for the vehicles of the NEUE KLASSE at its site in Hungary. The battery assembly will be located on the site of the Debrecen vehicle plant, which started construction about six months ago.

The BMW iFACTORY is also about ensuring short distances for logistics. The close link between battery assembly and vehicle production is part of our strategy.

—Markus Fallböhmer, Senior Vice President of Battery Production at the BMW Group

The company will create more than 500 additional jobs and invest more than €2 billion (US$2.1 billion) in the construction and launch of the entire plant by the end of 2025.

In Debrecen, the next-generation round battery cells (earlier post) will be assembled into a battery housing—a metal frame, which is later integrated into the underbody of the car. The official start of production for the sixth generation high-voltage batteries will be in 2025, in parallel with the start of vehicle production.

P90477502_lowRes_innovative-round-bmw

All batteries for the vehicles from Plant Debrecen will be assembled on site. The new production facility will extend over an area of about 140,000 m². Construction work recently began.

The battery is decisive for the competitiveness of electric vehicles. With the next generation of batteries (Gen6) for the NEUE KLASSE, range will improve by up to 30%, and the charging speed will be up to 30% faster.

The BMW Group is particularly focused on keeping the carbon footprint and consumption of resources for production as low as possible, starting in the supply chain. Cell manufacturers will use cobalt, lithium and nickel that include a percentage of secondary material, i.e. raw materials that are not newly mined, but already in the loop, in production of battery cells. Combined with the commitment to use only green power from renewable energies for production of battery cells, the BMW Group will reduce the carbon footprint of battery cell production by up to 60%.

Posted on 26 November 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Market Background

