VinFast exports its first batch of EVs: 999 VF8s to US

Vietnam-based EV manufacturer VinFast held a ceremony to mark its first batch of exports of electric vehicles: 999 VF 8s headed to the United States. This batch is being transported by the Silver Queen—a Panamanian charter ship—and is expected to arrive in a California port about 20 days after departing from Hai Phong, Vietnam. The first VinFast customers in the US can expect their cars by the end of December 2022.





This international export is the first batch of the 65,000 global orders already made for VinFast’s VF 8 and VF 9. Following this first batch of cars for the US market, VinFast will continue to export more VF 8 lots to Canada and Europe for customer deliveries in early 2023.

The first VF 9 models will be handed over to customers in Vietnam and international markets in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition to individual customers, VinFast has also received attention from fleet companies. At the Los Angeles Auto Show 2022, VinFast announced a new order signed with Autonomy, the largest car subscription service firm in the US.

In addition to the VF 8 and VF 9, VinFast’s smart electric vehicle lineup comprises the VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 in the A, B, and C segments, respectively. VinFast is expected to initiate reservations of the VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 soon to meet the diverse needs of global customers.





The VinFast VF 8 (earlier post) is a 5-seater electric SUV in the D segment with overall length, width, and height dimensions of 4,750 mm x 1,934 mm x 1,667 mm, respectively. Vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), including a series of advanced features that will be added and updated regularly, such as highway assist, automated lane changing assist, smart parking assist, smart summon mode, remote parking assist, and many more.

In addition, a suite of Smart Services with integrated in-car entertainment and utility features such as vehicle voice control, remote vehicle management via the VinFast application, online shopping, playing video games on the car screen that sync passenger phones, and much more to bring an immersive experience to users.

The VF 8 has two trims, Eco and Plus. The VF 8 Eco version is equipped with an electric motor with a maximum power of 260 kW, a maximum torque of 500 N·m, and a battery with a target full-charge range estimate of 420 km (WLTP standard). The VF 8 Plus version is equipped with an electric motor with a maximum power of 300 kW, a maximum torque of 620 N·m, and a battery with a target full-charge range estimate of 400 km (WLTP standard).