Desktop Metal receives 2nd order from German automaker for binder jet systems for mass production of powertrain components; $16.9M total

Desktop Metal, a leader in mass production additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, received a $9-million order from a major German automaker for binder jet additive manufacturing systems used for mass production of powertrain components.

This is the second order from the same automaker in less than 12 months, bringing the total amount of production AM systems ordered to $16.9 million to support digitally casted powertrain components for a popular car line. The initial $7.9-million order for binder jet additive manufacturing systems was for the mass production of metal automotive powertrain components at scale.

The Additive Manufacturing industry continues to grow for mass production applications, with the most innovative companies in the world leading the way. Our team is working with a significant number of global automotive OEMs to expand adoption of our differentiated AM technologies for end-use car components, and this most recent order further demonstrates our customer’s success changing the way they make products and supports Team DM’s vision for Additive Manufacturing 2.0. —Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal already serves several global automotive brands—including Tesla, BMW, Renault, Continental, and Ford—many of which use the firm’s technology to 3D print series end-use car components.