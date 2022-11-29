DOE: Light-Duty PEVs in US traveled 19B miles on electricity in 2021; less than 1% of total VMT

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
29 November 2022

All-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) traveled a combined 19.1 billion miles on electricity in 2021, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE). This includes all miles traveled in EVs and the electric portion of miles traveled in PHEVs.

Total electric miles were still less than 1% of the 2.9 trillion vehicle miles driven in 2021, however.

EV miles driven increased by 57% from 2020 to 2021, while electric miles driven in PHEVs increased by 24%.

More than 2.1 million PEVs have been sold in the United States through December 2021, with 1.3 million of these all fully-electric battery electric vehicles (BEV), and 800,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

Resources

Posted on 29 November 2022 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Plug-ins

Comments

sd

We have a way to go but at least the curve is in the right direction. 2021 had 10 times the miles driven in 2014.

Posted by: sd | 29 November 2022 at 08:02 AM

