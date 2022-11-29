Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy to develop 75 MW green hydrogen project in Bakersfield, California; Fusion Fuel’s first US project

Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy have entered into an exclusive joint venture agreement to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Bakersfield, California. The proposed project is a roughly 75 MW solar-to-hydrogen facility using Fusion Fuel’s HEVO technology (earlier post), capable of producing up to 9,300 tons of green hydrogen per annum including nighttime operation.

The project would require an estimated €175 million (~$180 million) in capital investment, with a final investment decision expected in early 2024 and commissioning in the first half of 2025. Once operational, this project will provide enough hydrogen fuel to support more than 1,000 Class 8 trucks or buses per day.

The companies have already entered into a land-lease agreement to secure 320 acres in Kern County, California for the project’s development. Fusion Fuel has engaged Black & Veatch to perform a concept study and is also working with Cornerstone Engineering and Headwaters Solutions.

Due to the unique combination of solar irradiance, California tax incentives, and proximity to large-scale offtake, Bakersfield is the ideal project to anchor our North American strategy. We are extremely excited to be unveiling the Bakersfield project alongside our development partner, Electus Energy, which has been actively developing hydrogen mobility solutions in the Southwestern United States and has cultivated deep relationships with prospective offtakers in the logistics and distribution ecosystem. —Jason Baran, Fusion Fuel’s Chief Commercial Officer

Fusion Fuel has created a modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generator, powered by a proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, that enables off-grid production of green hydrogen. Its business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

Electus Energy is an infrastructure developer focusing on hydrogen fuel production and distribution for both commercial and municipal partners. Creating a "Bridge to Now" for customers seeking an actionable, economically feasible decarbonization plan for their fleet fueling and power needs, Electus provides both the fuel and infrastructure needed to support fleet and automobile fueling operations.