UK consortium awarded £7.7 million to develop hydrogen storage using depleted uranium
29 November 2022
A UK consortium has been awarded £7.7 million (US$9.3 million) from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) of the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to develop a hydrogen storage demonstrator, in which hydrogen is absorbed on a depleted uranium bed, which can then release the hydrogen when needed for use. The consortium includes the University of Bristol, EDF UK, UKAEA and Urenco.
When stored, the hydrogen is in a stable but reversible metal hydride form. The depleted uranium material is available from recycling and has been used in other applications such as counterbalance weights on aircraft.
This hydrogen storage approach is aimed at longer-term energy storage, and will enable improvements in energy storage density.
This EDF-led consortium will develop this pilot-scale HyDUS (Hydrogen in Depleted Uranium Storage) demonstrator as part of the Longer Duration Energy Storage demonstrator program at the UKAEA’s Culham Campus.
This will be a world first technology demonstrator which is a beautiful and exciting translation of a well proven fusion-fuel hydrogen isotope storage technology that the UK Atomic Energy Authority has used for several decades at a small scale. The hydride compounds that we’re using can chemically store hydrogen at ambient pressure and temperature but remarkably they do this at twice the density of liquid hydrogen. The material can also quickly give-up the stored hydrogen simply by heating it, which makes it a wonderfully reversible hydrogen storage technology.—Professor Tom Scott from the University of Bristol’s School of Physics and one of the architects of the HyDUStechnology
' The hydride compounds that we’re using can chemically store hydrogen at ambient pressure and temperature but remarkably they do this at twice the density of liquid hydrogen. '
Egad!Incredible volumetric density!
I can't be bothered to run the numbers, but unfortunately it is going to be pretty heavy for the energy contained:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Depleted_uranium
' Uses of DU take advantage of its very high density of 19.1 grams per cubic centimetre (0.69 lb/cu in) (68.4% denser than lead). '
In view of the weight, and some concerns about toxicity, I am not sure what the applications of this will be.
Posted by: Davemart | 29 November 2022 at 01:53 AM
A better use of depleted uranium (U238) involving hydrogen would be to build high temperature fast reactors, use the depleted uranium for fuel and then use the heat and power to generate hydrogen. If done right, you probably can use the thermochemical sulfur-iodine cycle without needing electric power.
Posted by: sd | 29 November 2022 at 09:48 AM